OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: Exam Date Announced, Check Details Here

OPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary examinations on October 12, 2025 (Sunday). Candidates can check the official notification on the official website of the OPSC- opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Civil Services Exam: Exam Pattern

The OPSC Civil Services prelims will have two examinations each for 200 marks. Both of the examinations will be conducted in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)- based format.

Negative marking will be applied to wrong answers except for some questions where instead of negative marking, different marks are given to the most appropriate and not-so appropriate answer.

The state level Civil Services exam will be held to recruit candidates to bureaucratic posts under Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Employment Service.

Those who qualify in the prelims will move on the Mains examination which includes a written test and an interview. The Mains exam will carry a total of 2,000 marks, with 250 marks allotted for the Interview/Personality Test.

