60,457 Qualify In UGC NET June 2019 Exam

NTA NET Result: UGC NET result 2019 released on the official website

NTA NET Result 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the UGC NET exam conducted in computer-based mode from June 20 to June 26, 2019. The result and the corresponding cut off is available on the official NTA website. Candidates who appeared for the UGC NET exam held by NTA can check their result using their application number and date of birth. The raw marks of the candidates have been normalized as per the formula released by NTA earlier.

Normalization process is implemented for any exam which is conducted over different shifts to account for the difference in difficulty-level of Question papers used in the different shifts.

NTA will use the Normalization process based on percentile score for candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET examination.

NTA NET 2019 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official NTA website: nta.ac.in

Step two: Click on the result link for UGC NET 2019.

Step three: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

UGC NET Result 2019: Direct Link

UGC NET 2019 Cut Offs: Direct Link

The number of candidates to be qualified in the UGC NET exam (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET.

Total 55,701 candidates have qualified in the Assistant Professor category and 4,756 candidates have qualified in the JRF and Assistant Professor category.

The UGC NET result link has not been released yet on the UGC NET website (ntanet.nic.in) and is available only at NTA website, nta.ac.in.

