National Testing Agency To Announce UGC NET Result Soon

NTA NET result expected soon on the official website

UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for UGC NET June 2019 exam today. The Testing Agency has already released the final answer key for the examination and will shortly release the result. The raw marks scored by a candidate in the UGC NET exam will be normalized by NTA to account for any difference in difficulty level of the UGC NET question paper in different sessions.

The number of candidates to be qualified in the UGC NET exam (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET.

NTA conducted UGC NET examination from June 20 to June 26 in computer-based mode. The scheme of examination has also been overhauled by NTA.

Earlier, when the exam was conducted by UGC and then CBSE, UGC NET exam was conducted for three papers out of which paper I was a general paper on teaching and research aptitude and paper II and paper III were subject-specific. The exam was objective and OMR-based. The exam was conducted on a single day with papers 1 and 2 being conducted in one shift and paper 3 conducted in a separate shift.

The NTA-led UGC NET exam is conducted only for two papers - paper I is common to all subjects and paper II is subject-specific. There was no break between the two papers.

Qualification in National Eligibility Test is an essential eligibility criterion for recruitment as an Assistant Professor, and for selection as Junior Research Fellowship.

