NTA NET Result Soon; Check UGC NET Final Answer Key Here

UGC NET result 2019: The NTA NET result will be released at ntanet.nic.in.

NTA NET result 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA, the officiating body to conduct UGC NET (now also known as NTA NET) has released the final answer keys of the exam and the results are expected to be released anytime from now. NTA NET final answer key has been released on the official website of the National Eligibility Test (NET) hosted by the agency, which was formed last year to conduct competitive examinations, ntanet.nic.in. The NTA NET result will also be released at ntanet.nic.in. According to the official notification, the NTA NET result is expected to be released by July 15.

The NTA conducted UGC NET examination held from June 20 to June 26.

Candidates who took the NTA NET exam were given chance to raise objections till July 3.

The NTA released the NET question papers and response sheet on June 28.

Candidates will not be individually intimated about their result when the NTA NET results are released.

The number of candidates to be qualified shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET.

NTA NET final answer key 2019: Check here

Click on this link to download NTA NET final answer key for June 30:

NTA NET final answer key 2019

The NTA will release NTA NET results based these final answer keys.

The NTA NET examination was conducted for two papers. Paper one had 50 questions focusing primarily on teaching and research aptitude, general awareness and knowledge etc.

Paper two had 100 subject-specific questions. Each question, in both paper 1 and 2, carried 2 marks. The composite time to complete both papers was 3 hours. There was no time gap between the two papers.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.