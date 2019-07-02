UGC NET Answer Key Out

Download NET Answer Key At NTA Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for National Eligibility Test (NET) held from June 20 to June 26. Candidates who took the NET can download the answer key from NTA portal and can also challenge the same till July 3. Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 (one thousand only) for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. NTA released the NET question papers and response sheet on June 28.

Download NET Answer Key

