National Testing Agency To Release UGC NET June 2019 Result Soon; Normalization Process Explained

National Testing Agency (NTA), which has been conducting the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for last two times, released the final answer key for NTA NET yesterday. The final answer key was prepared after resolution of the objections received on the preliminary answer key. Now that the final answer key has been released, the countdown for UGC NET June 2019 result has begun.

Candidate who appeared for the UGC NET June 2019 exam should know that since the NET exam was conducted in multiple shifts over different sessions, the marks obtained by candidates will be normalized.

Normalization process is implemented for any exam which is conducted over different shifts to account for the difference in difficulty-level of Question papers used in the different shifts.

NTA will use the Normalization process based on percentile score for candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET examination.

NTA NET: What Is Percentile Score?

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination.

Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall he used for preparation of the merit lists.

The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid bunching effect and reduce ties.

The Percentile score for UGC NET will be calculated as per the following formula:

(100 X the number of candidates appeared in the 'Session' with raw score Equal To or Less Than the candidate)/ Total number of candidates who appeared in the 'Session'.

