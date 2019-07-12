NTA NET Result Not Today: Official

NTA NET result 2019: The UGC NET result will be released at ntanet.nic.in.

NTA NET result 2019: An official from the National Testing Agency or NTA, the government controlled exam conducting body, said the NTA NET result or UGC NET result will not be released today. However, the official also told NDTV that the results can be expected in the weekend. The UGC NET result for the National Eligibility Test or NET of University Grants Commission (UGC) will be released on the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The NTA conducted UGC NET exam on behalf of UGC in June. The Agency had earlier released the NTA NET answer key with the provisional or tentatative answers. The candidates were given time to respond with their objectections till July 3. Later on, the Agency had released the final answer keys and the NTA NET results will be released based on these keys.

"The results are not being released today," the official from the Agency told NDTV when asked about the NTA NET results' date.

Read: National Testing Agency To Release UGC NET June 2019 Result Soon; Normalization Process Explained

"However, the results can be released in upcoming days," the official added.

The candidates who are waiting for NTA NET results will need their registration details for downloading their results.

NTA NET results can be used for availing Junior Research Fellowship provided by the UGC for candidates who are pursuing research activities in Indian educational institutes. Along with this, NTA NET is also allowed as an eligibility criteria for applying teaching positions in Indian Universities.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.