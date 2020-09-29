National Fertilizers Limited Ties Up With ITI Raghogarh To Train Youth

ITI students will be trained in electrician, fitter, welder trades.

The Vijaipur unit of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Madhya Pradesh has tied up with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) situated in Raghogarh to train youth in various trades like electrician, fitter and welder. The collaboration will emphasize on increasing the employability prospects in heavy and process industry. In this collaboration, the students will be skilled under dual system of training scheme, which means, they will learn theoretical skills in the ITI and will then undergo 6 months training in the NFL Vijaipur plant.

"Overall duration of training shall be as per the course curriculum of ITI. However, the trainees will get 6 months of exposure/ training of industry (in NFL Vijaipur Unit) out of the overall duration of ITI training," an official statement said.

"The company plans to explore more such options in future to give impetus to Skill India by training more youth from institutes around its plants," it added.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed today by Narender Singh, Chief Manager (HR), NFL Vijaipur unit and J P Koli, Principal, ITI, Raghogarh, in the presence of Jagdip Shah Singh Chief General Manager, NFL Vijaipur.

NFL is a PSU under the Department of Fertilizers. It has five gas based Ammonia-Urea plants in Nangal and Bathinda in Punjab, in Panipat in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

