Maharashtra's Employability Program: CEOs Discuss Its Potential To Boost Careers

Maharashtra's Short Term Employability Program (STEP), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to provide industry-relevant, employment-oriented training to students-from Class 10 to graduates-in 419 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and 141 government technical schools in the state. The program plans to train over 70,000 students this year and expects to reach more than 1 lakh students from next year.

Several CEOs have shared their views on how the initiative could boost employment and how similar programs might be implemented nationwide.

Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of Masai School, highlighted how STEP signals that a degree is no longer the only route to employment.

"People have always questioned whether short-term, outcome-based programs could actually replace traditional degrees. Seeing the Prime Minister launch STEP in Maharashtra feels like a response to this doubt. The education system is finally acknowledging that spending four years on a degree isn't the only path to employment," said Shukla.

He also emphasized the importance of job placements for the program's success:

"The critical factor here will be actual job placements, not just course completions. We've learned that training only matters if it leads to employment. The program needs strong employer partnerships and transparent placement tracking. Also, making this accessible beyond Mumbai and Pune is essential. Some of our best performing students come from smaller Maharashtra cities, there's incredible untapped potential there.

If STEP can maintain high placement standards and reach tier-2 cities effectively, it could genuinely transform Maharashtra's youth employment scenario. We're keen to see how this unfolds."

Dr. Nipun Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, highlighted STEP's focus on emerging sectors such as drone technology, electric vehicles, solar energy, cybersecurity, IoT, AI, green hydrogen, mobile repair, and social media influencing. He said the program equips students with real-world skills and continuous upskilling pathways.

"The inauguration of the Short-Term Employability Courses by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a significant step in bridging the employability gap and creating a future-ready workforce."

Initiatives like this ensure that young people gain critical skills and can convert them into meaningful employment. Through STEP, Maharashtra sets a benchmark for workforce development, showing how short-term, practical training aligned with industry needs can unlock India's demographic dividend and support long-term economic growth." Nipun said.

Anant Bengani, Co-founder and Director of Zell Education, described STEP as part of a larger vision to make India a global hub for skilled talent:

"The Short Term Employability Programme (STEP) is a forward-looking initiative that reflects the government's commitment to bridging the gap between education and employability. By equipping students with industry-relevant skills, Maharashtra is setting a benchmark for other states to follow.

STEP not only enhances individual employability but also contributes to the larger vision of making India a global hub for skilled talent," said Bengani.