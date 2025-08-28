From ITI To Industry: Delhi Youth To Get Training In AI, Robotics And Green Tech

Delhi ITI New Courses 2025: The Delhi government has announced a Rs. 170-crore plan to upgrade 15 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), adding courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Electric Vehicle (EV) maintenance and Green Energy. The move is aimed at preparing young students for emerging industries and future job markets.

The announcement was made by Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the Regional Conference of Skill Ministers in Chandigarh, organised by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

"This upgrade is Delhi's pledge to turn every hand into a skilled hand, every skilled hand into an entrepreneur," Mr Sirsa said.

Overhaul Under Hub-and-Spoke Model

According to the plan, ITI Pusa, ITI Shahdara and ITI Mangolpuri will function as hub institutes, each guiding four spoke campuses. The institutes will introduce smart classrooms, simulation labs, blended-learning modules and mandatory internships.

The initiative will be linked to the Rs. 60,000 crore National Scheme for ITI Upgradation, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, which seeks to bring industry-managed governance and outcome-based funding to vocational institutes nationwide.

"Delhi's upgraded ITIs will equip our youth with 21st-century competencies so that they graduate as job-creators, not just job-seekers," Mr Sirsa said.

Industry Linkages and Placements

The Delhi government said three Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) will be set up, co-owned with industry partners, to oversee infrastructure, faculty training, placements and data integration with the Skill India Digital Hub.

Placement efforts are already underway. The Model Career Centre at Pusa has registered more than 7,000 youth, with 2,122 placed in companies including Tata Electronics, JBM, L&T Constructions, Lemon Tree Hotels and PVR.

Centres of Excellence and Existing Gains

Delhi has also established Centres of Excellence (CoEs) at ITIs in Dheerpur, Mayur Vihar and Pusa, specialising in Industrial Automation, Robotics and Welding.

As per official figures:

1,883 trainees have completed training through PMKVY-4.0 skill hubs.

1,393 artisans have been certified under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Outreach through Jan Shikshan Sansthan in Jahangirpuri has trained more than 1,000 women at the community level.

Roadmap Ahead

The Delhi government outlined a series of upcoming measures under Skill Roadmap 2.0:

Apprenticeship-enabled degree programmes at DSEU and DTU.

Quarterly Apprenticeship Melas with additional stipend support for women and persons with disabilities.

Mobile skilling vans with solar rigs and VR welding simulators.

Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cells in hub ITIs, linked with funding schemes such as MUDRA, PMEGP and SIDBI.

"By integrating EV, AI, Robotics and Green Energy modules into ITI curriculum, we are creating the launchpad for our youth to make Delhi and Bharat future-ready," Mr Sirsa said.

Officials said the ITI revamp is intended to improve employability, strengthen industry linkages and open pathways to entrepreneurship. Students in Delhi will gain access to modern training facilities, new-age courses and placement opportunities, as the city attempts to align vocational education with fast-changing industry needs.