IBPS RRB Main Exam In Regional Languages Now

IBPS has updated that RRB main exam will be conducted in regional languages

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released another notice for candidates who appeared in the IBPS RRB prelims exam in August. IBPS conducted the prelims exam for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I selection in Augusta and was expected to release the result by now. However, IBPS is yet to announce the result. The delay in Prelims result is sure to cause delay in main exam for Office Assistant, and Officer Scale I post.

In the latest notification, IBPS has notified that the revised schedule for the IBPS RRB main exam will be released on September 16, 2019.

Another important update is about medium of examination. Earlier, the IBPS RRB exam was conducted only in Hindi and English. However, IBPS has changed the norms mid-recruitment. Now, the main examination will be conducted in English and in the regional language for the state for which the applicant has registered.

Earlier, the applicants only needed to know the regional language and there was no exam to test their proficiency in the local language. Candidates who were not proficient in the language were given a six-month's period to learn the local language.

The non-inclusion of regional languages in the recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB), which incidentally serve local populace that may not be proficient in English or Hindi, had landed IBPS in the midst of controversy recently with aspirants demanding that IBPS conduct the RRB recruitment exams in local languages.

The issue was also raised in parliament. On July 4, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, announced that bank exams for Regional Rural Banks will be conducted in 13 regional languages. These languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

IBPS is yet to announce result date for RRB prelim exam.

