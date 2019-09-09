IBPS Delays RRB Prelims Exam Result

IBPS RRB 2019 prelims exam result has been delayed

IBPS RRB 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, finally putting all speculations to rest, has released an update on the IBPS RRB 2019 prelim exam result. IBPS had conducted the Prelims exam for Office Assistant post and Officer Scale I post in August. The tentative date for IBPS RRB prelims result for Officer Scale I was August and for Office Assistant was September 2019. However, there was no update from IBPS so far on any of the results.

IBPS, today, finally released an update on RRB result. In a notice available on IBPS website, the institute has informed the candidates that the result date for the prelims exam has been revised. Since the result dates have been revised, consequently the Institute has revised the date for main exam for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I post and for the Single exam for Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

"The schedule of declaration of results for Online Preliminary Examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) has been revised. The schedule of Online Examinations and all subsequent activities for posts of Officer Scale II and III has been revised," reads IBPS notice.

Earlier, IBPS had fixed September 22 for Officer Scale I, II, and III Main/Single exam and September 29 for Office Assistant Main exam.

IBPS will be updating the new result and exam dates on its website in due course of time. The Institute has also advised candidates to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

