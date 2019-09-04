IBPS RRB Result 2019 For Officer Post Expected This Week, Office Assistant Later

IBPS RRB result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the results at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB result 2019: IBPS results for the RRB Officer exams expected by the end of this week or in the next week, an official from the Institute informed NDTV. Regarding the IBPS RRB results for Office Assistants, the official said the results declaration will take more time. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS, a national level body which conducts recruitment examination for banking jobs, conducted the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) preliminary examinations for recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistant in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) for the recruitment year 2019 (CRP 8) in August.

According to the official schedule, the IBPS RRB Officer results were expected to be released in August, and which has been delayed now. The results will be released at ibps.in.

"The Officer scale 1 results will be released either by the end of this week or by next week. But, the results declaration for Office Assistant examination will take more time," the office told NDTV.

The official notification mentions IBPS RRB result period for Office Assistant preliminary exam as September.

The official also the main examination dates will be postponed if the results are delayed further.

The IBPS RRB Officers main examination is scheduled for September 22 and the Office Assistant main exam will be held on September 29, according to the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Institute released the IBPS RRB final results for CRP 7 for the recruitment process (for both Officer and Office Assistant posts) recently.

