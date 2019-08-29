IBPS RRB Result 2019: Officer, Office Assistant Allotment List Released

IBPS RRB result 2019: Officer, Office Assistant results have been released at ibps.in

IBPS RRB result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS has released the provisional allotment result for the IPBS RRB Officer and Office Assistant posts. The IBPS RRB results (for CRP RRB VII) have been released in each category and posts within a particular state, subject to availability of candidates. The IBPS RRB results have been announced on the official website of the Institute, ibps.in.

Meanwhile, the result for the preliminary exam conducted for IBPS RRB Officer (scale 1) post of CRB VIII is expected this week. Though IBPS has not confirmed the RRB result date, it has however said that the prelims result will be declared in August.

The provisional allotment has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency. etc., according to the notification released along with the IBPS RRB results.

"In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (the candidate senior in age is placed before the candidate junior in age) as per the prevailing practice," said the results notification.

IBPS also the provisional allotment is subject to the candidate filling the criteria for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted RRB.

"Offer of appointment, terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc. will be issued from the allotted RRB in due course. Decision of the RRB shall be final and binding. The recruitment process/ appointment is solely the purview of the RRBs and shall be final and binding," it said.

