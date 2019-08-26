IBPS To Announce Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Officer Exam Result This Week

IBPS RRB Result In August: Main Exam On September 22

The result for the preliminary exam conducted for Officer (scale 1) post in regional rural banks (RRB) is expected this week. Though IBPS has not confirmed the RRB result date, it has however said that the prelims result will be declared in August.

Candidates who qualify the IBPS RRB officer exam will be eligible to take the main exam which is scheduled to be held on September 22. Along with this, IBPS would also conduct the single exam for Officer scale 2 and Officer scale 3 selection.

For Officer scale 1 post, the marks obtained in the prelims will be used to shortlist candidates for the main exam, however these marks will not be considered for the final result.

In the main exam, candidates have to attempt questions related to reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language or Hindi language and quantitative aptitude. The exam would carry a total of 200 marks.

Each wrong answer marked by the candidate would lead to negative marking. For every wrong answer, one fourth of the total mark allotted to that question will be deducted.

IBPS had conducted the prelims for Officer post on August 3, 4 and 11. The exam was held along with the preliminary exam for Office Assistant post, which concluded on August 25.

In this recruitment, IBPS would select candidates for Officer scale 1, Officer scale 2, Officer scale 3 and Office Assistant posts. While there will be a single exam for Officer scale 2 and 3 posts, there will be two exams for other posts. There will be no interview for the Office Assistant post.

The provisional allotment for all the posts will conclude in January 2020.

