IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the mains and interview results for the RRB Officer Scale I, II, and III recruitment exams. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results by visiting the official website, ibps.in. They are required to enter their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth to access the result.

IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2. Find the link to the results of the RRB Officer Scale I, II, and III recruitment exam on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and click on "Login."

Step 5. Check the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,923 Group A Officer (Scale I, II, and III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts at regional rural banks.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a preliminary examination, mains, and interview. The interviews for Group "A" Officers (Scale I, II, and III) will be organised by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks, with assistance from NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the relevant authorities. The interviews are tentatively scheduled for November 2024.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a premier institute that conducts assessments for personnel selection in organisations within the BFSI sector, including RBI, SEBI, NABARD, SBI, GIC, and others, many of which are regular members of the IBPS society.