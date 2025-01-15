IBPS 2025-26: Tentative Calendar Out For RRB, PO, SO, Clerk

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative calendar for online CRP for RRBs and PSBs (2025-26). Candidates who wish to check and download the calendar can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The RRB Officer Scale I prelims examination has been scheduled for July 27, August 2, 3. The Office Assistant prelims exam will be held on August 30, September 6 and 7, 2025. The main examination for Officer Scale I will be held on September 13, Officer Scale II and III will be conducted on November 9 for Office Assistant posts.

The IBPS Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees preliminary examination will be held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025, while the Main examination is scheduled for November 29, 2025. The preliminary exam for Specialist Officers (SPL) will be held on November 22-23, 2025, while that for Main examination will be held on January 4, 2026. The preliminary exam for Customer Service Associates (CSA) is scheduled for December 6, 7, 13 and 14. The Main exam for CSA is scheduled for February 1, 2026.

The registration process will be conducted through online mode only and a single registration will be held for both Preliminary and Main examination.

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given below.

Photograph of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant – 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant – 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective notification – 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their “live photograph” at the time of application either by using webcam or mobile phone.