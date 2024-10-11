IBPS PO Admit Cards Released For Prelims Exam, Check Steps To Download

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for IBPS PO 2024 today, October 11, 2024. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IBPS for downloading the admit cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. The admit card 2024 will have information about the venue, exam date, reporting time, shift time and other details.

The admit cards have been released for candidates who will be appearing in the prelims exam on October 19 and 20, 2024. The cards have been issued only to the candidates who have successfully applied for 3,955 probationary officer vacancies for IBPS PO CRP 14 exam.



Steps to download the admit card