IBPS PO Admit Cards Released For Prelims Exam, Check Steps To Download

The admit cards have been released for candidates who will be appearing in the prelims exam on October 19 and 20, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
IBPS PO Admit Cards Released For Prelims Exam, Check Steps To Download
The exam is conducted to fill 3,955 vacancies of probationary officer (PO).
New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for IBPS PO 2024 today, October 11, 2024. Eligible  candidates can visit the official website of the IBPS for downloading the admit cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. The admit card 2024 will have information about the venue, exam date, reporting time, shift time and other details.

The cards have been issued only to the candidates who have successfully applied for 3,955 probationary officer vacancies for IBPS PO CRP 14 exam. 


The exam is conducted to fill 3,955 vacancies of probationary officer (PO) at Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

Steps to download the admit card

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS.
  • Step 2: Click on “CRP-PO/MT” and a new page will appear.
  • Step 3: Click on “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIV”.
  • Step 4: A new page appears, Click on “Online Preliminary Examination Call Letter for IBPS PO/MTs-XIV”
  • Step 5: Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB and fill in the captcha code.
  • Step 6: The admit card is displayed on the screen. Download your IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024. 
  • Step 7: Save the IBPS PO Admit Card 2024 and take a printout for future reference.
     
Institute Of Banking And Personnel Selection, IBPS, IBPS Admit Cards
