IBPS Expected To Announce Prelims Result For Office Assistant, Officer Scale I Soon

IBPS RRB 2019 prelims result for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I soon

IBPS RRB Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce result for the online preliminary exam conducted for Office Assistant, and Officer Scale I recruitment. According to the official recruitment advertisement, the result for the preliminary examination for Officer Scale I shall be released in August 2019 and for Office Assistant shall be released in September 2019. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will have to sit in the main examination which will be conducted in September.

Apart from the main exam for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I posts, IBPS will also conduct the Single Examination meant for selection of eligible candidates on the post of Officer Scale II and Officer Scale III.

The main exam and single exam for IBPS RRB recruitment 2019 will be conducted in the last weeks of September. To be precise, the exam for Officer Scale I, II, and III will be conducted on September 22, 2019 and for Office Assistant will be conducted on September 29, 2019.

The result for the Main/Single exam will be released in October 2019. For the post of Officer Scale I, II, and III, IBPS will conduct an interview as well. There is no provision of an interview for the selection of Office Assistants.

The provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB 2019 will tentatively be released in January 2020.

The institute was expected to release the provisional allotment list for IBPS RRB recruitment announced in 2018 tentatively in January 2019. However, the provisional allotment list for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I posts were released yesterday, i.e. August 29, 2019. The allotment list for IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III posts announced in 2018 is awaited.

