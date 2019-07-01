'#ResolveIBPS': Demand For IBPS Exam In Local Language Trends On Twitter

Demand to conduct IBPS exam in local language began trending on Twitter today

'Resolve IBPS' began trending on Twitter today after reports surfaced that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would look into demands of MPs from states such as Karnataka for conducting bank exams in local languages as well. Several aspirants and social media users voiced their opinion that instead of just two languages, English and Hindi, IBPS should conduct recruitment examinations for participating banks in local languages too.

The twitter population, that led to #ResolveIBPS trending, has demanded that IBPS should conduct recruitment examinations in local languages, and only a candidate proficient in a local language be posted in a state.

The trend started after a Twitter handle, Yuva Brigade, began a thread of tweets which pointed that before 2014, recruitment exam for Regional Rural Banks was conducted in local languages but was discontinued from 2014.

Now, even though an essential qualification for application to Regional Rural banks is that the applicant should be proficient in a local language, the preliminary and/or main examination for selection is conducted only in English and Hindi. This puts a candidate who fulfils all other eligibility criteria including that of proficiency in local language but is not proficient in English and/or Hindi at a disadvantage.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts recruitment examination for nationalized banks and regional rural banks. IBPS conducts separate recruitment exams for the post of clerks, probationary officers, specialist officers, office assistants, and Officers (Scale I and II).

While for recruitment to Regional Rural banks (RRBs), IBPS requires applicants to have proficiency in a local language, no such criteria is mentioned for Probationary Officer (PO), Specialist Officer (SO), and Clerk recruitment.

Several complained that people from poor or marginalized communities chose to stay away from the nationalized banks because of the language barrier between the officers posted and the local population.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability