Government To Consider Demand For Bank Exams In South Indian Languages

"The matter is of serious concern," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

If a demand from southern members of Parliament is met, candidates who are appearing for bank recruitment exams in the country will get a chance to attend their papers in South Indian languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. According a report published by Livemint, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said recently that she is looking into demands of MPs from states such as Karnataka for conducting bank exams in local languages as well.

"The matter is of serious concern," she said. "I am seized of the matter. I will look into it and come back to the House."

Apart from the various recruitments for RBI, the central bank, major bank recruitment exams held in the country include exams like SBI PO, SBI Clerk, IBPS RRB, IBPS PO, IBPS SO, IBPS Clerk, PNB PO, Syndicate PO, Bank of Baroda PO and Canara Bank PO.

Most nationalised banks conduct Probationary Officers (PO) and Clerks recruitment exams in an yearly basis.

The online portal of the business daily reported that the issue was raised by Congress member G C Chandrasekhar through a Zero Hour mention.

Mr Chandrasekhar while speaking in Kannada, said the Indian Banking Service examination and other recruitment tests should be held in Kannada language alongside English and Hindi for the convenience of local aspirants.

Currently, most question papers for recruitment exams held in above mentioned only provided either in English or Hindi.

According to reports, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu translated Mr Chandrasekhar's question in the House as the translation was not available.

Responding to concerns raised by Mr Chandrasekhar, the Finance Minister who is set to present her first Union Budget next week, said MPs from Lok Sabha too had met on the issue which relates to all states which have their own language.

