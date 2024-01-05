SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 Commences Today, Check Guidelines

New Delhi:
The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk preliminary exam for 2024 began on Friday. The prelims examination is scheduled to be held on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024. The admit card was issued on December 26, 2023. The preliminary exam, conducted in online mode, comprises objective tests totaling 100 marks. The test duration is one hour, with three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Each section has its allocated timing. Negative marking will be applied for incorrect answers, deducting 1/4th of the marks assigned for each question.
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: Guidelines
- Arrive at the examination center at the specified reporting time mentioned in the call letters; latecomers will not be permitted to take the test.
- Affix a recent passport-size photograph (matching the one uploaded in the online application form) securely in the designated space on the call letter. Bring the call letter, two extra photographs, original photo identity proof, and a photocopy to the examination venue.
- Prohibited items inside the examination hall include calculators, watches with calculators, cell phones, books, smartwatches, slide rules, notebooks, or written notes.
- Candidates are required to bring their own stationery, including pencils, ballpoint pens, erasers, glue for photo pasting, and a blue ink stamp pad for the left thumb impression.
- No external rough sheets are allowed; one will be provided at the exam center. After the test ends, candidates must submit the provided rough sheet.