No Word From IBPS On RRB Prelims Result Yet

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recently released an important update for candidates who had appeared for the Office Assistant and Officer Scale I recruitment exam for Regional Rural Banks. IBPS had conducted prelims for RRB Office Assistant and Officer Scale posts in August in Computer-based mode.

As per IBPS calendar, the result for Officer Scale I prelims was to be released in August and for Office Assistant was to be released in September. The result was to be released well before the main examination for these two posts and for single exam for Officer Scale II and III posts.

However, IBPS recently revised its calendar in the middle of the recruitment process. The result for IBPS RRB prelims is delayed now with no updates from IBPS as to when it will release the result and continue with the process. Any further updates will be released by the institute on its official website.

IBPS conducts one common recruitment exam for several nationalized banks, regional rural banks and also lends its services to SBI, NABARD, SIDBI etc. It has also revealed that during the year 2018-19, total 1.01 crore candidates registered for various IBPS examination. With so many candidates appearing for the bank recruitment exams, the speculations around result declaration is always high.

