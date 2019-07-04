Exam For Regional Rural Banks To Be Held In 13 Local Languages

Nirmala Sitharaman said that Regional Rural bank examination will be conducted in 13 langugaes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, announced that the recruitment examination for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), which is conducted by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), will be conducted in 13 languages other than English and Hindi.

The examination will now be conducted in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

"To provide a level playing field & to expand employment possibilities for local youths, it has been decided that examination for direct recruitment of officers (Scale-I)& Office Assistant in RRBs will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to English & Hindi," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

Recently the demand to conduct bank exams in regional languages began trending on Twitter with many saying that even though proficiency in a regional language was an essential eligibility criteria to apply for IBPS RRB recruitment, the selection exam was conducted only in Hindi and English. The lack of regional languages as the medium for selection examination put many deserving candidates at a disadvantage.

