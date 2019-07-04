IBPS RRB Registration Ends Today

IBPS RRB Application Process Ends Today

IBPS will close the registration process for recruitment to Regional Rural Banks (RRB) or the Grameen banks, today. Candidates who are yet to apply for the IBPS RRB recruitment can do so at the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. This is the eighth edition of the RRB recruitment process that is being conducted by IBPS. A total of 45 RRBs or the grameen banks are participating in the recruitment process this year for selecting candidates for Officers and Office Assistant post.

The IBPS RRB prelims will be held in August. Admit cards will be issued to the candidates, who have successfully registered for the exam, beforehand. Online application accompanied by payment of application fee will complete the registration process. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

"Candidates are advised to apply for only one post i.e. Scale-I, II and III in Officers' cadre. The applications of candidates applying for more than one post in Officers' cadre will be summarily rejected," reads the official notification.

Last year the IBPS RRB recruitment process had started on June 8 and 56 grameen banks had participated in the recruitment process.

IBPS will select candidates in both Officer posts and Office Assistant posts on the basis of two online exams and interview. The interviews will be conducted for Officer posts only.

