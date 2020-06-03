No Change In IBPS Recruitment Calendar 2020

IBPS Recruitment 2020: There has been no change in recruitment calendar for 2020

While recruitment agencies like Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had to revise their recruitment calendar for 2020, the same does not hold true for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS recruitment calendar 2020 remains unchanged.

The first bank recruitment to be held by IBPS this year will be recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The preliminary exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant, as indicated in IBPS tentative calendar, will be held in August, on August 1, 2, 8,9, and 16. The Single Examination for Officer Scale II and III will be held on September 13. Main exam for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant will be held on September 13 and September 19 respectively. IBPS is likely to commence application process for RRB recruitment in July.

For IBPS PO, prelim exams are scheduled on October 3, 4, and 10, and main exam is scheduled on November 28, 2020. Application process for IBPS PO is likely to begin in September.

IBPS Clerk prelim exams will be held on December 12, 13, and 19, 2020. IBPS Clerk Main exam is scheduled next year on January 24.

And finally, prelim exam for IBPS SO recruitment will be held on December 26 and December 27, 2020. IBPS SO Main exam is scheduled on January 30, 2021.

The application process for clerk recruitment and SO recruitment is likely to be held in November.

