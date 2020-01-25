IBPS PO 2020 Prelims In October

The recruitment process for 2019 PO selection will end by April 2020.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) would conduct the preliminary exam for Probationary Officer (PO) selection in October. This year, IBPS would conduct the 10th successive edition of PO recruitment and the preliminary exam will be held 9 days earlier than it was held last year. The IBPS PO 2020 notification is expected to be released in July-August. Last year the notice was released on August 7 and the prelims was held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. IBPS PO 2020 details will be notified at ibps.in.

In 2019, a total of 4,336 vacancies were notified by IBPS for PO posts in nationalized banks.

Candidates, between 20-30 years of age, with Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government are eligible for the exam. Any changes in the eligibility criteria, if adopted by the IBPS this year, will be notified to candidates.

IBPS will select candidates for the PO post on the basis of their performance in preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

IBPS also provides pre-exam training to candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities. The pre-exam training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. will have to be borne by the candidate.

