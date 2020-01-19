IBPS Releases Exam Calendar For Clerk, PO, Specialist Officer Recruitment

IBPS has released exam calendar for recruitment exam to be held this year

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), a few days ago, released its exam calendar for the year 2020. The year will begin with the preliminary examination for recruitment in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

For the participating RRBs, IBPS conducts selection process for recruitment of Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III. The preliminary examination for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts will be held from August 1 to August 16, 2020. The online application process, consequently, will be finished by July.

The main exam for IBPS RRB Officer Scale I and the Single exam for Officer Scale II and III will be held on September 13. The main exam for Office Assistant post will be held on September 19, 2020.

For the post of PO, IBPS is expected to open online application process in August-September. The prelim exam will be held on October 3, 4, and 10 and the IBPS PO main exam will be held on November 28, 2020.

In case of IBPS Clerk, the application process should be over in October-November. IBPS Clerk prelim will be held on December 12, 13, and 19. The main exam for IBPS Clerk will be held next year, on January 24, 2021.

The last recruitment for this cycle will be that of Specialist Officers. IBPS SO prelim exam will be held on December 26 and 27 and main exam will be held next year, on January 30.

