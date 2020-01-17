IBPS Releases Dates Of Major Banking Jobs. Details Here

IBPS calendar for year 2020-21 has been released at ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS, a national level entity which conduct banking recruitment for its participating organisations, has released the tentative calendar for various recruitment process to be organised in 2020-21 year. The IBPS has now released the dates for Preliminary and Main exams to be held for recruitment such as IBPS RRB, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk and IBPS SO. According to the calendar, the IBPS RRB Officers and IBPS RRB Office Assistants Prelims exams will be held in August and the Mains in September.

The IBPS Probationary Officers or PO examinations will be held in October and November whereas the IBPS Clerks recruitment exams will be held in December and January.

The IBPS calendar has been released at ibps.in, the official website of the Institute.

According to the calendar, which was released on Thursday, prospective candidates are also advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the examinations to be displayed in due course.

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

IBPS RRB dates

Preliminary examination for Officer Scale I and Office Assistants : 01.08.2020, 02.08.2020, 08.08.2020, 09.08.2020 and 16.08.2020

Single examination Officers Scale II & III : 13.09.2020

Main examination for Officer Scale I : 13.09.2020

Main examination for Office Assistants : 19.09.2020

IBPS PO dates

Preliminary examination: 03.10.2020, 04.10.2020, 10.10.2020

Main examination: 28.11.2020

IBPS Clerk dates

Preliminary examination: 12.12.2020, 13.12.2020, 19.12.2020

Main examination: 24.01.2021

IBPS SO dates

Preliminary examination: 26.12.2020, 27.12.2020

Main examination: 30.01.2021

