IBPS RRB PO Result 2024: Mains Scorecard For Scale 1, 2, 3 Officers Out, Check Details

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the scorecard for the post of Officer Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III.

Eligible and interested candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores for the CRP-RRBs-XIII Officer Scale I, II, and III by visiting the official website, ibps.in. They will need to enter their registration number and password to access the scorecard. The scorecard will be available for download until November 11, 2024.

The Officer Scale I main exam and the online exams for Officer Scales II and III were conducted on September 29.

IBPS RRB PO Mains 2024: Steps To Check Scorecard

Step 1. Go to the official website, ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads "Scores of Online Examination for CRP-RRBs-XIII-Officers Scale I, II, and III" on the homepage

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your login credentials and click on "Login"

Step 5. Check the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

Interviews are tentatively scheduled to begin on November 12, 2024. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official IBPS website for updates and further details. At the time of the interview, candidates must present all original documents as specified in the notification or call letter.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 9,923 Group A officer (Scale I, II, and III) and Group B office assistant (multipurpose) posts at the regional rural banks.