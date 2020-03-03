IBPS To Conduct Clerk Recruitment Exam In December

This will be the 10th edition of IBPS clerk recruitment.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the first phase of clerk recruitment exam in December. The IBPS selects clerks for nationalized banks through two tier exams. As per the exam date sheet given by the IBPS, the preliminary exam for clerk selection will be held on December 12, 13 and 19. The main exam will be held on January 24 only for those candidates who qualify the preliminary exam. There is no interview for this exam.

Details of the IBPS clerk exam will be announced at the official website ibps.in.

The ninth edition of the recruitment is underway and is expected to be over by April 2020.

Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra had participated in the IBPS clerk recruitment last year.

Graduates between 20-28 years of age are eligible for the post.

IBPS would also give pre-exam training to candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category. Candidates belonging to these categories who wish to get the training should mention it in the application form.

