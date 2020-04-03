IBPS Recruitment: All You Need To Know About Bank Job Exams

IBPS conducts a common recruitment process for various posts in public sector banks

For an individual aspiring for a job in the banking industry, IBPS is not a foreign name. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is an autonomous body which conducts selection process for all public sector banks. IBPS conducts selection exams for various posts like Specialist Officer, Probationary Officer, Clerk, and for various posts available with Regional Rural Banks. The recruitment process for the year usually begins around August and the processes are usually wound up by the next year.

IBPS PO

IBPS PO exam is held for selection of Probationary Officers for the participating banks. The minimum eligibility requirement for this exam is a graduation degree from a recognized university. The age limit is 20 - 30 years. Candidates in reserved categories are allowed relaxation on the upper age limit as per government's norms. The selection process constitutes a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview. Both the preliminary exam and main exam are held in computer-based mode.

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk exam is held for selection of candidates as clerk or in a similar post in that cadre for participating banks. For Clerk exam too, an applicant should have a graduation degree from a recognized university. The lower age limit is same as PO post, i.e. 20 years, but the upper age limit is 28 years. Here also the same rules for relaxation in upper age limit are applied. The selection process constitutes a preliminary exam and a main exam. Both these exams are held in computer-based mode.

IBPS SO

IBPS SO exam is held for selection of Specialist Officers in participating banks. The Specialist officer posts include IT Officer, Agricultural Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. The eligibility criteria vary from graduation to post graduation depending upon the post. The age limit is between 20 and 30 years. The selection process constitutes a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview. Both, prelim and main, exams will be held in the computer-based mode.

IBPS RRB

IBPS RRB exam is held for selection of candidates for the posts of office Assistant, and Officer Scale I, II, and III. The eligibility criteria and age limit is different for different posts. For the post of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, IBPS conducts a preliminary exam and a main exam and for Officer Scale II and Officer III, IBPS holds a single exam. Interview is held only for Officer Scale posts and not held for Office Assistant post.

For all the exams listed above, the preliminary exam (wherever applicable) is only qualifying in nature and the shortlist of selected candidates is prepared on the basis of their performance in subsequent rounds of selection.

