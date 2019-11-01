IBPS Announces Prelim Exam Result For PO Recruitment

IBPS PO prelim 2019 result announced on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the PO Prelim result today. The IBPS PO Prelim result is now available on the official IBPS website. Candidates who appeared for the PO prelim exam will be able to check their result after logging into their respective candidate's profile. The IBPS PO Prelim result will remain available on the website till November 8, 2019.

Candidates who have qualified in the PO prelim exam will now appear in the IBPS Main exam.

IBPS PO Prelim Result 2019: Check Here

The IBPS PO Main exam is scheduled on November 30, 2019. The call letters for the main exam will be released soon.

The main exam will also be computer-based but it will be different in the structure and difficulty-level from the preliminary examination. The main examination has both objective and subjective components.

There will be total 155 questions carrying total 200 marks. There will be four sections in the objective part - Reasoning and Computer Aptitude (45 questions to be solved in 60 minutes), Banking Awareness (40 questions to be solved in 35 minutes), English Language (35 questions to be solved in 40 minutes), and Data Analysis and Interpretation (35 questions to be solved in 45 minutes).

The subjective part will have 2 descriptive questions (essay writing or letter writing) carrying total 25 marks. Candidates will get 3 hours to complete the objective part and 30 minutes to complete the descriptive part.

