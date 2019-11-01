IBPS PO Prelim Exam 2019 Result Today

IBPS PO Prelim result will be released today on ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will announce the PO Prelim result today. The IBPS PO Prelim result will be available before 9:00 pm today, according to a notice available on the official website. The prelim exam was conducted on October 12, 13, and 19, 2019 in multiple shifts. The prelim exam is the first stage of the selection process and those who qualify in the prelim exam will be called for PO Main exam

IBPS had announced 4,336 PO vacancies this year. With the PO prelim result being released today, the focus will shift to the IBPS PO Main exam which is scheduled on November 30, 2019.

This year, according to candidates and experts, the PO Prelim exam was moderate to difficult, which could mean that the cut off might be a bit lower. However, a clear picture of the cut off will emerge only after the PO prelim result is announced.

The main exam will also be computer-based but it will be different in the structure and difficulty-level from the preliminary examination. The main examination has both objective and subjective components.

There will be total 155 questions carrying total 200 marks. The subjective part will have 2 descriptive questions (essay writing or letter writing) carrying total 25 marks. Candidates will get 3 hours to complete the objective part and 30 minutes to complete the descriptive part.

