IBPS PO 2019: Online Registration Option Ends This Week

IBPS PO 2019: Last Date To Apply August 28

Online registration window for IBPS PO 2019 recruitment will close on August 28. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the exam for selecting candidates for appointment to Probationary Officer (PO) posts in nationalized banks.

Apply Online

IBPS would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The exams would begin from October. The recruitment process is expected to be completed by April next year.

List of centres for IBPS PO exam

This year, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra are participating in the common recruitment process of bank probationary officers.

IBPS would offer pre exam training to candidates belonging to scheduled caste/ scheduled tribes/ minority communities. Candidates who wish to avail the training can specify the same in the online application. "While training will be imparted free of cost, all other expenses regarding travelling, boarding, lodging etc. will have to be borne by the candidate for attending the pre-examination training programme at the designated Centres," reads the job notice.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.