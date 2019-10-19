IBPS PO Prelims Exam-Day 3: Paper Was Moderately Difficult, Say Candidates

IBPS PO prelims paper: Analysis, review, feedback from candidates, experts

On the third day of IBPS PO exam, candidates said that the paper was moderately difficult. "The overall level of the exam in the first slot was moderate, similar to last week's exam. However, a lot of changes have been observed in this slot of the exam," said Vijay Jha, Academic head banking at Gradeup.

"Keeping in mind that the main exam is on 30 November, for which students are left with just 42 days of preparation time we recommend that students start preparing for it right away. They need to be very particular about the general awareness section, which many students tend to ignore while preparing for the preliminary part as general awareness section is not tested in the preliminary," he said.

IBPS PO prelims was held for three days-October 12, 13 and 19. Each shift was of one hour duration in which a candidate was required to solve 100 questions spanning three sections. There was 20 minutes sections duration for each section.

The selection process for PO post involves a preliminary exam, which concluded today, followed by a main exam for shortlisted candidates, and a personal interview. Both the prelim and main examination are conducted in computer-based mode.

The IBPS PO prelim exam is qualifying in nature. Marks scored in the prelim will be used only to shortlist candidates for the main exam and have no bearing on the final selection.

This year IBPS had advertised 4,336 vacant posts for probationary officers in 17 participating banks.

