IBPS PO Prelim Exam Over; What's Next?

IBPS PO Prelim exam 2019 concludes, here's what will happen next

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has concluded the computer-based prelim exam for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO). The prelim exam was conducted on October 12, 13, and 19, 2019 in multiple shifts. The prelim exam conducted by IBPS for PO selection is only qualifying in nature and has no bearing on the final selection list.

IBPS had announced 4,336 PO vacancies this year and has already concluded the first stage of the selection process.

Now, IBPS will release PO Prelims exam result. Candidates who qualify in the prelim exam will have to appear for main examination. The main examination will be held on November 30, 2019.

IBPS PO Prelim exam has three sections - English Language, Quantitative Ability, and Reasoning Ability - and a candidate has to qualify in each of the three tests by securing at least the minimum cut off marks in order to be considered for the Main exam. The cut off marks will be set by IBPS depending upon the requirement.

About the IBPS PO prelim exam, the common consensus among appearing candidates is that the exam was moderately difficult. Hence, the chances are that cut off marks might be a bit on the lower side this time.

IBPS has given the tentative schedule for IBPS PO prelim exam result as October/November 2019. However, candidates who are hopeful of clearing the prelim exam should start preparing for the main exam soon since the main exam is not too far and has a different exam pattern from that of the prelim exam.

Vijay Jha, Academic head for banking exams at Gradeup, said, "Keeping in mind that the main exam is on 30 November, for which students are left with just 42 days of preparation time we recommend that students start preparing for it right away. They need to be very particular about the general awareness section, which many students tend to ignore while preparing for the preliminary part as general awareness section is not tested in the preliminary."

