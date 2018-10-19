IBPS PO Prelims Exam Tomorrow; Important Tips And Instructions

IBPS PO prelims examination consists of objective tests for 100 marks will be conducted online.

October 20 will be the third day of IBPS PO prelims 2018 examinations. IBPS or Institute of Banking Personnel Selection began on October 13, 2018 and will be concluded on October 21, 2018. IBPS PO prelims examination consists of objective tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. The IBPS PO prelims exam would be of one hour duration consisting of 3 Sections as English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. IBPS PO and MT main examinations, the second stage of the recruitment, will be held on November 18, 2018. This will be followed by an interview process where candidates who perform well in the main examinations will be selected for that.

In IBPS PO prelims exams, the candidates will be required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test and according to the PO notification, each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination.

IBPS PO 2018 Prelims Result Likely To Be Released Earlier

Depending on the number of vacancies available for IBPS PO recruitment, cutoffs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for IBPS PO main examination.

IBPS PO Prelims 2018: Important tips and instructions

Follow these instructions before appearing for IBPS PO exam:

The candidates need to note carefully their Roll Number, Date of Exam., Reporting Time and Venue for the examination given in the call letter.

The candidates should be present at the examination hall before the time given in the call letter.

The candidates arriving late for IBPS PO Prelims exams will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

IBPS PO aspirants will have to bring call letter alongwith the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy.

The candidates need to write their roll number and registration number on the photocopy of photo identity proof.

The aspirants will be required to put their left thumb impression clearly and sign clearly in the respective spaces provided on their IBPS PO call letter in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall.

The IBPS PO aspirants should hand over their IBPS PO admit card alongwith the photocopy of the photo identity proof duly stapled together to the invigilator in the examination hall, when they collect the call letters.

Any stationary item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band etc. Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hair-pin, Hair-band, Belt, Cap, Any watch/Wrist Watch, Camera, Any metallic item, Any eatable item opened or packed, water bottle, Any other item which could be used for unfair means for hiding communication devices like camera, blue tooth devices etc.

All ornaments like Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, brooch etc. will be thoroughly checked.

The IBPS PO candidates should bring stationary such as pencils, eraser and a ball point pen with them to the examination hall.

The facility of Scribe / Reader would be allowed to Visually Impaired (VI), Orthopedically Challenged (OC) and candidates suffering from autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness who have disability of 40 % or more if so desired by the person, said a statement from IBPS.

IBPS PO 2018 Prelims Exam Analysis

