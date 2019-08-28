IBPS PO 2019 Application Process Ends Today; What's Next

IBPS PO 2019 application process will conclude today

IBPS PO 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for Probationary Officers (PO recruitment 2019 today. The online application fee payment will also end today. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria and have not applied yet or have not completed the application process are advised to submit their application now as IBPS will not provide any extension on last date for application.

Anyone with a Bachelor's degree form a recognized institute is eligible to apply for IBPS PO recruitment 2019. The applicant should also make sure that they fall in the age bracket mandated by IBPS for PO post. The lower age limit is 20 years and upper age limit is 30 years. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates from reserved categories.

After the application process ends today, nodal banks/participating banks will make arrangements for Pre-Exam Training for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities at selected centres. The admit cards for Pre-Exam training will be released in September and the training will be conducted from September 23 to September 28.

The online preliminary exam, which is the first step in the selection process of Probationary Officers, will be conducted in October 2019. The IBPS PO Prelims will be conducted on 12th, 13th, 19th, and 20th October in multiple shifts.

The result for IBPS PO prelims 2019 will be released tentatively in October or November 2019.

