IBPS PO 2019: Selection Process, Prelims Exam Pattern Explained

IBPS PO 2019: IBPS will conduct recruitment exam for over 4000 PO posts

IBPS PO 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment recently and began the online application process on August 7, 2019. Eligible candidates can apply for IBPS PO recruitment till August 28, 2019. This time around IBPS has announced 4,336 vacancies at 17 participating banks. The number of vacancies is a little bit higher than 2018 when 4,102 vacancies were available.

The application form for IBPS PO recruitment is available online. The application fee for IBPS PO recruitment is Rs. 100 for SC/ ST/ PWBD candidates and Rs. 600 for other category candidates.

The selection process for IBPS PO includes a prelims exam, followed by a main exam for shortlisted candidates, and an interview.

The IBPS PO prelims exam has been scheduled in October this year. This gives applicants roughly two months' time to prepare for the prelims exam.

The first step to preparing for the IBPS PO prelims exam is to get familiar with the exam pattern.

IBPS PO prelims exam is a computer-based test (CBT). The overall duration of the exam is one hour. There are three sections in the question paper and 20 minutes is allotted to each section. There are 100 questions - 30 in English language section, and 35 each in Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

The official notification says, "Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS."

This means that there will be sectional cut off and in order to be considered for the main examination, the candidate must secure equal to or more than the cut off marks in each section.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.