IBPS PO Recruitment 2019 Begins For 4,336 Posts. Details Here

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Applications can be submitted at the official website of the IBPS, ibps.in.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: IBPS PO 2019 registration for more than 4,000 has started on the official website. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or IBPS PO recruitment exams for 4,336 vacancies will be in October and November. Candidates who wish to apply for IBPS PO 2019 can submit their application at the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. The registration window will be open till August 28. The prelims exam will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 and the main exam will be held on November 31. The IBPS PO recruitment process is expected to be completed by April next year.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Paticipating banks

With its Common Recruitment Process or CRP, IBPS will recruit POs for banks including Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Syndicate Bank, Andhra Bank, Central Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, United Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Follow these steps to apply for IBPS PO recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit IBPS's authorised website, www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the home page to open the link "CRP PO/MT"

Step 3: Click on the option "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- 11 PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-IX)" to open the On-Line Application Form

Step 4: Click on "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION" to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form

Step 5: Complete the online application form and submit the form

Step 6: On successful completion of fee transaction, an e-receipt will be generated. Candidates are required to take a printout of the e-receipt and online application form cotaining fee payment details.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Candidates with "a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Government Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government" are eligible to apply for the IBPS PO 2019.

The age of the applicant must be within 20-30 years of age.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Selection process

IBPS will select candidates for the PO post on the basis of their performance in preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

The IBPS PO prelims will comprise questions from English language, Quantitative Aptitude and reasoning ability. The prelims would have sectional cut off. "Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS," reads the exam notice.

IBPS PO recruitment 2019: Important dates

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates: 07.08.2019 to 28.08.2019

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online): 07.08.2019 to 28.08.2019

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training: September 2019

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: 23.09.2019 to 28.09.2019

Download of call letters for Online examination - Preliminary: 12.10.2019, 13.10.2019, 19.10.2019 and 20.10.2019

Result of Online exam - Preliminary: October/ November 2019

Download of Call letter for Online exam - Main: November 2019

Online Examination - Main: 30.11.2019

Declaration of Result - Main: December 2019

Download of call letters for interview: January 2020

Conduct of interview: January / February 2020

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

