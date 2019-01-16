IBPS Calendar 2019: PO, Clerks, SO Exam Dates Released; Check Here

IBPS Calendar 2019: Check PO, Clerks, PO, Office Assistant, Officers recruitment exam dates here

IBPS, one of the topmost agencies involved in the banking staff recruitment in the country, has released the schedule for the recruitment exams scheduled for this year, which is famously known as 'IBPS Calendar'. With this, the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced the dates for it major recruitment process like IBPS PO, IBPS SO, IBPS Clerks, IBPS Officers and IBPS Office Assistants. IBPS Officer and Office Assistant recruitment is held for Regional Rural Banks or RRBs while Probationary Officers (PO), Specialist Officers (SO) and Clerks recruitment is held for all the participating banks of IBPS hiring process.

The dates are released on the official website of the Insitute, ibps.in.

IBPS Calendar 2019: Check complete schedule here

IBPS Calendar 2019: Check SO, PO, Clerks exam dates here

According to the IBPS Calendar 2019, the CRP RRB-VIII (Officers) and CRP RRB-VIII (Office Assistants) prelims will be held in August while single exam for the officer scale recruitment will be held in September. Main exams for both the assistants and officers will also be held in September.

The IBPS PO prelims will be held in October and the main will be held in November, according to IBPS Calendar 2019.

The IBPS Clerk prelims will be held in December and the main will be held in January next year.

The IBPS SO prelims will be conducted in December and the main will be held in January next year.

The registration process for these IBPS recruitment will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main exam, wherever applicable.

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in advertisement:

Photograph of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Signature of the Applicant - 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

Thumb impression of the Applicant - 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement - 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file

Prospective candidates are also advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in based on the IBPS Calendar regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.

"IBPS, however, reserves the right to change the guidelines/modalities stated above on the basis of administrative reasons, court order, Govt. Advisories, etc.," said the notification released today related to IBPS Calendar 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News

