US Real Estate Mogul Offers Woman $3 Million To Leave Husband. Case Follows

A married real estate mogul is accused of offering a female subordinate more than $3 million drawn from his company's stock as part of an “indecent proposal” to lure her away from her husband, according to a lawsuit.

Tamir Poleg, the chief executive of Real Brokerage, allegedly tried to bribe Paige Steckling, a married mother of two who worked for him. The claims, made in a lawsuit filed by her husband Michael Steckling, say Poleg offered her large sums of cash, real estate deals and lavish trips. Michael Steckling accused Poleg of destroying his marriage through the incessant attempts to lure his wife, according to the lawsuit obtained by The Daily Mail.

Paige Steckling confirmed her divorce in a statement to the outlet. “My marriage ended for personal reasons, and the claims made in this lawsuit do not reflect the reality of those circumstances. I'm confident the legal process will address any inaccuracies,” she said.

According to the complaint, Michael Steckling said the couple had not contemplated divorce until Poleg began pursuing his wife. The lawsuit describes what it characterises as an “indecent proposal,” alleging Poleg offered financial incentives drawn from his company's stock, along with property arrangements, real estate opportunities and high-end travel.

The filing outlines an alleged proposal made in January 2025 involving a $1.5-million home in Park City, Utah, and a promise to “take care of her needs” if she left her husband. It also claims Poleg separated from his own wife around the same time, while Paige Steckling filed for divorce in February 2025.

The lawsuit further alleges Poleg sold $600,000 worth of Real Brokerage stock and directed the money towards the proposed arrangement. It says that within weeks he booked a hotel room in Miami for himself and Paige Steckling, though it is unclear whether she accepted the offer or travelled with him.

In early February 2025, the complaint states, Poleg emailed Paige Steckling instructions on how to access the $1.5-million in two instalments. Poleg told The Daily Mail he did send the email referenced in the lawsuit, but said it was intended as financial support Paige Steckling had asked for.

He denied the broader allegations made in Michael Steckling's lawsuit. “No offers, no romance, no interference,” he told the outlet. Poleg also claimed Paige Steckling had often raised concerns about her marriage, and said he believed the couple did not share any “genuine love or affection.”

Michael Steckling is seeking $5 million in damages, according to the lawsuit.