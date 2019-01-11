IBPS Releases Clerk, Specialist Officer Prelims Score Card

IBPS Clerk Result Scores: Know How To Check

IBPS will release the score cards for the preliminary exam held for clerk and specialist officers (SO) today. The clerk result was declared on January 5 and the SO result was announced on January 9 where candidates were intimated about their qualifying status. Candidates can download the score card from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card

IBPS SO Prelims Score Card

So far, the IBPS has released the admit cards for the clerk main examination which is scheduled to be held on January 20. The main exam will comprise 100 questions totalling to 200 marks. IBPS is expected to complete the allotment procedure by April 2019. Candidates should carry their admit card along with a photo id in original and copy to the exam venue on the day of the examination. Those not carrying any of the above documents will not be allowed to enter the exam venue.

The SO main exam will be held on January 27. Admit cards for the same can be expected next week.

The IBPS SO recruitment is for various scale 1 and scale 2 posts like IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

