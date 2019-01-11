IBPS Releases Clerk, Specialist Officer Prelims Score Card

Candidates can download the score cards at ibps.in.

Jobs | | Updated: January 11, 2019 18:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IBPS Releases Clerk, Specialist Officer Prelims Score Card

IBPS Clerk Result Scores: Know How To Check


New Delhi: 

IBPS will release the score cards for the preliminary exam held for clerk and specialist officers (SO) today. The clerk result was declared on January 5 and the SO result was announced on January 9 where candidates were intimated about their qualifying status. Candidates can download the score card from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card

IBPS SO Prelims Score Card

So far, the IBPS has released the admit cards for the clerk main examination which is scheduled to be held on January 20. The main exam will comprise 100 questions totalling to 200 marks. IBPS is expected to complete the allotment procedure by April 2019. Candidates should carry their admit card along with a photo id in original and copy to the exam venue on the day of the examination. Those not carrying any of the above documents will not be allowed to enter the exam venue.

The SO main exam will be held on January 27. Admit cards for the same can be expected next week.

The IBPS SO recruitment is for various scale 1 and scale 2 posts like IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/ Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer.

Click here for more Jobs News

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IBPS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Alok VermaLive TVHOP LiveCES 2019Live Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Akhilesh YadavUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizKailash VijayvargiyaVirat KohliKirti Nagar FireJeff BezosSabarimala TempleRahul DravidRedmi Note 7MG HectorFoldable Smartphone

................................ Advertisement ................................