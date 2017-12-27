IB ACIO Result 2017 To Be Delayed Further, Tier 2 Exam Date Changed IB ACIO result 2017 date is still uncertain and the official web portal has changed the tier 2 exam date as well. With this big change in the exam schedule, it is much likely that the result will be delayed further.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT IB ACIO Result 2017; Date Uncertain, Tier 2 Exam Rescheduled New Delhi: The much awaited IB ACIO result 2017 for the Tier 1 exam held in October is expected to delay further. With no hint about the result date, the official web portal has changed the tier 2 exam date as well. The exact date for tier 2 exam was 7 January 2018; the recent changes made in the website reads, ‘Date of Tier II exam: Will be intimated in due course.’ With this big change in the exam schedule, it is much likely that the IB ACIO result will be delayed further.



Candidates, awaiting the IB ACIO result 2017 should note that due to printing errors in options of Question Nos. 2, 24, 25 & 78, these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be short listed for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only.



IB ACIO result 2017 will be available at the official website mha.nic.in.



Soon after the examination, candidates took to social media details of the inconveniences faced by them during the exam. The exam, held at 33 centres nationwide, was marred with controversies. While many candidates complain of being allowed less time for the exam, many others claim that the questions asked were directly copied from online sources. The exam scheme, as released by Ministry of Home Affairs (exam conducting body) clearly states that candidates will be allowed a total of 60 minutes for attempting 100 questions (general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical/ analytical ability and English language). However according to many candidates they were allowed 45-50 minutes to appear for the exam. IB ACIO Exam 2017: Candidates Complain Of 'Less Time, Copied Questions, Mismanagement'



