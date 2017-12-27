IB ACIO Result 2017 To Be Delayed Further, Tier 2 Exam Date Changed

Read: IB ACIO Result 2017 For Tier 1 Exam Awaited, What's Next
Candidates, awaiting the IB ACIO result 2017 should note that due to printing errors in options of Question Nos. 2, 24, 25 & 78, these questions will not be evaluated and the candidates will be short listed for next level on the basis of their performance on remaining questions only. Four Questions Of IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Will Not Be Evaluated. Reason: Printing Error.
IB ACIO result 2017 will be available at the official website mha.nic.in.
Soon after the examination, candidates took to social media details of the inconveniences faced by them during the exam. The exam, held at 33 centres nationwide, was marred with controversies. While many candidates complain of being allowed less time for the exam, many others claim that the questions asked were directly copied from online sources. The exam scheme, as released by Ministry of Home Affairs (exam conducting body) clearly states that candidates will be allowed a total of 60 minutes for attempting 100 questions (general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical/ analytical ability and English language). However according to many candidates they were allowed 45-50 minutes to appear for the exam. IB ACIO Exam 2017: Candidates Complain Of 'Less Time, Copied Questions, Mismanagement'