IB ACIO Phase 1 Answer Key 2025 Released, Here's How To Check

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB ACIO Phase-1 answer key 2025 on 22 September 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their responses and estimate scores by logging in to the official portal using their User ID and password or date of birth.

This provisional answer key allows aspirants to evaluate performance, identify mistakes, and raise objections if any discrepancies are found. The MHA has opened a dedicated window for submitting challenges, ensuring transparency in the evaluation process.

How to Download IB ACIO Answer Key 2025

Visit the official MHA website.

Go to the latest notifications section and click on "IB ACIO Answer Key 2025."

Log in using User ID and Password/DOB.

View and download your answer key and response sheet.

Save the document for comparison with your attempted answers.

Direct link to download the answer key is available on the MHA portal.

How to Raise Objections

• Log in to the objection window on the MHA portal.

• Select the question ID you want to challenge.

• Upload supporting documents or references.

• Submit before the deadline announced by MHA.

After reviewing objections, MHA will release the final answer key, which will be used to calculate Phase-1 results.

Next Steps in IB ACIO Recruitment

• Candidates clearing Phase-1 will move to Phase-2 (Descriptive Test) assessing analytical and comprehension skills.

• Successful candidates then appear for interviews and document verification.

• The final merit list is prepared based on all stages, ensuring only the most deserving candidates are selected for the prestigious IB ACIO roles.