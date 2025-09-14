Intelligence Bureau ACIO Exam 2025: Check Exam Guidelines, Selection Process

IB ACIO Exam 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO Executive exam, one of the most competitive intelligence recruitment examinations, it aims to fill a total of 3,717 Intelligence Officer vacancies. The selection process is divided into three tiers, with the Tier-I examination scheduled to be held nationwide from September 16 to 18. Candidates who qualify will further undergo Tier-II and Tier-III stages, which together determine their final eligibility for the post.
IB ACIO Selection Process 2025
Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-2/Executive recruitment consists of three phases- Tier-I, II and III.
The Tier-I is an Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)-based examination, with a weightage of 100 questions from subjects such as Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, and English. Tier-II is a descriptive examination which assesses candidate's writing and comprehension skills.
Those who clear both the examination become eligible for the interview- where their personality, communication skills, and overall suitability for the post are assessed.
IB ACIO Exam 2025: Important Instructions For Candidates
- Candidates must carry a printed admit card along with a government-issued photo ID.
- They must avoid bringing prohibited items such as electronic gadgets and should arrive at the centre before 30 minutes of the exam start time.
- Candidates must follow instructions during verification and maintain decorum in the exam hall.
The admit card for the Tier-I test was released on September 13, which is available for download on the official website of the ministry - mha.gov.in.
Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025
- Visit the MHA official website, mha.gov.in.
- Select the link for "Online Examination Call Letter for ACIO Grade II/Executive".
- Enter your user ID, Password, and security Code to log in.
- Once logged in, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the admit card to take it to the exam centre.