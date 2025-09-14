Intelligence Bureau ACIO Exam 2025: Check Exam Guidelines, Selection Process

IB ACIO Exam 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO Executive exam, one of the most competitive intelligence recruitment examinations, it aims to fill a total of 3,717 Intelligence Officer vacancies. The selection process is divided into three tiers, with the Tier-I examination scheduled to be held nationwide from September 16 to 18. Candidates who qualify will further undergo Tier-II and Tier-III stages, which together determine their final eligibility for the post.

IB ACIO Selection Process 2025

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-2/Executive recruitment consists of three phases- Tier-I, II and III.

The Tier-I is an Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)-based examination, with a weightage of 100 questions from subjects such as Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, and English. Tier-II is a descriptive examination which assesses candidate's writing and comprehension skills.

Those who clear both the examination become eligible for the interview- where their personality, communication skills, and overall suitability for the post are assessed.

IB ACIO Exam 2025: Important Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must carry a printed admit card along with a government-issued photo ID.

They must avoid bringing prohibited items such as electronic gadgets and should arrive at the centre before 30 minutes of the exam start time.

Candidates must follow instructions during verification and maintain decorum in the exam hall.

The admit card for the Tier-I test was released on September 13, which is available for download on the official website of the ministry - mha.gov.in.

Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025