IB ACIO Exam: Official Mock Tests Available For Registered Candidates

The mock tests for the upcoming recruitment exam for Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIO) in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is available on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

IB ACIO Mock Test

Candidates will be selected to IB's ACIO post on the basis of an online test, a descriptive type test and interview. Candidates appearing in interviews may be subject to psychometric/Aptitude Test which will be a part of interview.

The online exam will consist of objective type questions from general awareness, quantitative aptitude, numerical/ analytical/ logical ability and reasoning, English language and general studies. This exam would carry a total of 100 marks and there will be 100 questions. For every wrong answer attempted by the candidate there will be a negative marking of 1/4.

The qualifying mark in this exam is 35 marks. The pass mark for candidates belonging to OBC and EWS category is 34 and for candidates belonging to SC and ST category it is 33 marks.

The marks obtained in the online exam will be normalised. "On the basis of their performance and normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off," the IB has said.

This is a General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) post. The pay scale for this post is Rs 44900-142400. There will be a special security allowance which will be 20% of basic pay in addition to other government allowances along with a cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

