IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Released: Next Steps For Candidates

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the admit cards for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive Recruitment 2025. The written examination is scheduled from September 16 to 18, 2025, to fill 3,717 vacancies. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website: www.mha.gov.in.

The admit card includes crucial details such as exam centre, reporting time, shift timings, and exam-day guidelines. Earlier, the exam city intimation slips were already made available to applicants.

IB ACIO Exam Pattern and Selection Stages

The selection process for IB ACIO involves three phases:

• Tier 1: An objective-type test with 100 multiple-choice questions covering General Studies, Current Affairs, Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English. The exam duration is one hour. Each wrong answer will attract a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

• Tier 2: A descriptive paper designed to evaluate candidates' writing and comprehension abilities.

• Tier 3: A personal interview focusing on personality traits, communication skills, and overall suitability for the post.

IB ACIO 2025 Exam Shift Schedule

Shift 1

• Reporting Time: 7:30 AM

• Exam Timing: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Shift 2

• Reporting Time: 10:30 AM

• Exam Timing: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Shift 3

• Reporting Time: 1:30 PM

• Exam Timing: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Key Guidelines for Candidates

• Bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID.

• Do not carry prohibited items such as electronic devices inside the exam hall.

• Reach the venue at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

• Follow all verification and invigilation instructions carefully.

• Attempt questions confidently and avoid unnecessary discussions with fellow candidates.

