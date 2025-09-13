IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download; Exam From Sept 16 To 18

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Out: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit cards for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-2/Executive recruitment 2025. The exam, which will be held from September 16 to 18 aims to fill a total of 3,717 vacancies. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website www.mha.gov.in.

The admit card contains all important details, including the exam centre, reporting time, shift details, and instructions that candidates must follow on the day of the examination. The city intimation slips for the exam centres have already been released.

How To Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the MHA official website, mha.gov.in.

Select the link for "Online Examination Call Letter for ACIO Grade II/Executive".

Enter your user ID, Password, and security Code to log in.

Once logged in, your admit card will appear.

Check all details carefully.

Download and print at least two copies for reference on exam day.

Here's direct link to download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025



Exam Pattern And Selection Process

The IB ACIO selection process consists of three stages:

Tier 1: Objective type exam with 100 multiple-choice questions covering Current Affairs, General Studies, Numerical Aptitude, Reasoning, and English.

The exam will be of one-hour duration. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted.

Tier 2: Descriptive exam- it will assess writing skills and comprehension.

Tier 3: Personal interview assessing personality, communication skills, and overall suitability.

Exam Shift Timings



Shift Reporting Time Exam Start Exam End



Shift 1 7:30 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM

Shift 2 10:30 AM 12:00 PM 1:00 PM

Shift 3 1:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:00 PM

Important Instructions For Candidates